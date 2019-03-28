Huge Powerball winning ticket sold in Wisconsin

Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Wisconsin is very rich this morning.

Lottery officials say Wednesday’s $768.4 million Powerball jackpot-winning ticket was sold in Wisconsin

It is the largest jackpot in the state’s Lottery history, the third-largest in U.S. Lottery history, and Powerball’s second-highest jackpot all-time.

It's Wisconsin’s 17th Powerball jackpot since 1988.

The winning numbers for the drawing on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, are: 16, 20, 37, 44, 62, and Powerball 12.

The store that sold the winner will also receive a $100,000 payout.

The name and location of the store has not been released.

“This is an amazing milestone moment for Wisconsin,” said Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin, in a press release. “It truly is incredible

to think that the winning ticket for this historic jackpot was sold in our own backyard. I am extremely excited for the winners and for our state. This event puts us in the national spotlight and turns Wisconsin into WINsconsin.”

Odds for winning the grand prize are listed by Powerball as 1 in 292,201,338.00.

This is the first Powerball jackpot won in 2019.

The prize rolled 25 times since the last win on Dec. 26, 2018.

