Huebsch leaving Wisconsin PSC, giving Evers appointments a majority

Wisconsin Public Service Commission member Mike Huebsch is resigning next month and would not finish off his term that runs for another year.

The Republican Huebsch is a former speaker of the state Assembly. Huebsch's departure announced Monday means that the three-person commission that regulates utilities companies will soon be controlled by appointees of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Huebsch is one of two members who were appointed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker.

All three members of the commission are appointed by the governor and subject to confirmation by the state Senate. They serve six-year terms.

