Howard man sentenced to probation in animal neglect case

A Howard man convicted in an animal neglect case has been sentenced to probation and community service.

Trinton A Menomin, 22, appeared in Brown County Court June 25 for a sentencing hearing.

Menomin was ordered to serve two years on probation after pleading no contest to four of seven charges against him. He was convicted of marijuana possession, resisting an officer, failing to feed his animals and forcing dogs to stay outside in freezing temperatures. All counts are misdemeanors.

As part of the sentence, Menomin cannot own or train an animal for three years.

He must complete 50 hours of community service.

Menomin was arrested in charged in January after neighbors called dispatch to report barking dogs left out in the cold.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies thought based on the condition of the house someone may be dead or dying inside.

Once inside, officers found feces and garbage on the floor. A bag of dog food on the stove was burned, melting the fan and light in the stove hood. Dog bowls were dry.

The criminal complaint says it was determined a bearded dragon in a tank was intentionally neglected, and two dogs were intentionally left outside with a shed but no access to food, water or heat. The temperature was 7 degrees with a wind chill of -1, the criminal complaint says.

The dogs were taken to the Humane Society for care.

The sheriff's office says there were 55 calls to this house dating back to last October, mostly for barking dog complaints.

As part of a plea deal, three counts were dismissed but read into the record.