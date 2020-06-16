Howard house fire causes $240K in damages

A house fire in Howard caused an estimated $240,000 in damages, according to the fire department.

On June 15 at 6:30 p.m., Howard firefighters were called to a fire at 2520 Shawano Ave. The homeowner called 911 and reported the garage was engulfed in flames.

The homeowner and pets escaped without harm.

Packerland Fire District Units arrived on scene and found an attached garage on fire. The roof had collapsed. Fire was burning across the roof of the home.

The home sustained heavy fire, water and smoke damage. It took about two hours to fully put out the fire, according to the department.

"The collective efforts of the fire companies contributed to limiting the fire damage inside the residence and saving most of the occupant’s belongings. The property is valued at $181,000, total damage including personal property is valued at approximately $240,000," reads a statement from the Howard Fire Department.

The fire is not considered suspicious. The cause is under investigation.

No one was hurt.

Crews cleared the scene at about 10:30 p.m.