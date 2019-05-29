Howard-Suamico School District to provide free summer lunches

The Howard-Suamico School District is making nutrition a priority for kids this summer through a new free lunch program in the parks.

“You don't need to pre-register, you just show up and we'll make sure we have the food ready for you that day,” said Kristin Ashley, principal of Howard Elementary School. She also spearheaded the program.

It’s the first time the district is teaming up with the Village of Howard and Brown County Parks to provide free lunch for kids at area parks.

“We have kids that have needs in every community and this is a way that Howard gets to meet those needs of our kids that live and play and make it fun in an atmosphere that's really safe for them to get the food that they need,” said Ashley.

Of the 6,095 students the district serves, about 1,100 of them qualify for free and reduced lunch.

“Children the ages of 1 to 18 are free and then adult meals will be $3 and that's just to cover the cost of the meals, because this program is really non-for-profit opportunity for kids,” said Laura Rowell, the school nutrition manager.

Lunch will be offered at Howard Elementary School and six parks: Duck Creek Quarry, Pinewood Park, Pamperin Park, Meadowbrook Upper, Deer Run Park and Lehner Park.

“We're really excited to be able to serve hot entrées for lunch on many of the days and local fresh produce, as well as, fresh strawberries and cucumbers that are actually going to be from local farmers in the area along with low fat milk and whole grain products,” said Rowell.

The program starts June 10 and will run through August 23.

The district anticipates making 500 lunches daily.

