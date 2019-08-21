Howard-Suamico School District asks for input on safety, security

With a new school year around the corner, Howard-Suamico School District administrators look to the community to weigh in on safety and security upgrades happening inside of the schools.

"We wouldn't be doing justice for the positions we have and the immense charge that we have as educators to help these students without partnering with our community," said Matt Spets, assistant superintendent of operations in the Howard-Suamico School District.

New this year, the discussion will include students speaking up about the issue.

"We want any stakeholder -- parents, students, taxpayers, employees -- to come in and share their thoughts and feelings about the work we've already done to upgrade safety and security and and the work we're going to do," said Spets.

District administrators tell Action 2 News their commitment to providing safety and security in their schools goes beyond the summit. They take some of the feedback from the discussion and put it into action.

"Shortly after the summit, we formally launched our Safety and Security Committee," said Spets.

It is made up students, parents, employees and community leaders dedicated to safety within the district.

Last year also included a district-wide assessment of safety and security in all eight schools and the district office.

"From the assessments, we came out with one major finding: We needed a consistent and clear visitor access policy upgrade," said Spets.

People at the Safety Summit on Wednesday night will experience the new Raptor Technology System implemented in the district to address the outdated policy.

The Safety Summit starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, at Lineville Intermediate School.