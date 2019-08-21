Howard-Suamico School District beefs up security and safety ahead of school year

Those who attended Wednesday night's Student Safety and School Security Summit at the Howard-Suamico School District (HSSD) had their first experience with the "Raptor" system.

The Howard-Suamico School District gave its new "Raptor" scanning system on test run on Wednesday. Visitors will now need to show an ID to get into the schools.

“What Raptor is doing now, it's just another level of safety for students and staff” said Matt Krueger, safety coordinator for HSSD.

Anyone who enters any of the schools in the district will now have to show their drivers license or state ID. The person will then be given a visitor badge with their name and picture on it.

“What we'll do then is scan that ID, and that will scan against all 50 states for sex offender registry and that will let us know who is in our building,” said Krueger.

If a visitor doesn't have a photo ID, they will need to give their name and date of birth before being able to enter the school.

Amanda Jerry is one of four students who are on the district’s Security Safety Committee.

The students weighed in on the decision for the district to implement the new technology.

“I think some of the things students really noticed is who is in our building right now, whether it's someone working on a vending machine or someone coming in to tutor,” said Jerry.

She's also been able to provide input on an app called "StopIt," which will allow students, parents and community members to report concerns anonymously.

“Students often wonder or are concerned other students are going to call them a snitch or something like that, and I think it's really important to know that this is one-on-one thing with our student councilors on one side and then us,” said Jerry.

The district plans to roll out the app in November.

