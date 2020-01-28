Howard Fire Dept. to get its own fire training facility

The Howard Fire Department can often be found at the former Farr's Grove Supper Club, doing training.

A sample of what the new Howard Fire Training Facility will look like.

“It's probably the best training, because these are the kind of buildings we might have to actually fight a fire in,” said Training Lieutenant, Chris Hohol of the Howard Fire Department.

The department often relies on donated buildings like this to do its training, but soon it will have its own facility.

“It will be a multipurpose training facility. We'll be able to do live fire training in there, although that's not the sole purpose. We'll be able to do things like rapid intervention training, our rope and technical rescue training, confined space rescue training,” said Lt. Hohol.

Firefighters have to complete about 100 hours of refresher training each year, as mandated by state and federal law.

Training is often a challenge for many departments such as Howard, which has full time, part time and paid on call firefighters with different schedules.

Firefighters have utilized Northeast Wisconsin Technical College's training buildings, but there's a fee to do so.

“The fee for the burn tower is $75 for an evening,” said Jason Weber, Public Safety Training Coordinator at NWTC.

“We really would love to have these facilities used more. We have worked with area departments to be able to work with their budgets,” said Weber.

The bigger issue for Howard is having to leave the village to do the training.

“We can't leave the village unprotected and we have to pay for back-fill. This way it's something in our jurisdiction, we can train on duty and not pay for back-fill,” said Hohol.

The training facility will be built at fire station 2 where other departments in the Packerland fire district (including Suamico and Pulaski) will be able to use the grounds.

“It’s a, what I'll call a modular training facility, where we're using sea containers that are on ships typically,” said Hohol.

Most of the materials and services to build the structure will be donated.

The department hopes to have it operational by fall of 2020.

