Howard Community Rummage Sale features extra safety measures

The 2020 Howard Community Rummage Sale starts Friday.

"We felt that educated decision making and perhaps some informed decisions, people could certainly go ahead and hold their rummage sales," said Ed Janke, Village of Howard Director of Public Safety.

The spring event was postponed this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and comes with some guidance from the Village to keep hosts and shoppers safe.

"We're asking folks to maintain their social distancing, of course, and maybe create some systems and processes to allow people to flow through their sale," said Janke. "Certainly expand out their area, not put it inside of the house. Then, along with that, do sanitization and wear masks as they feel necessary."

This year more than 200 households registered to host rummage sales.

"It's been coming in streaks. We've had people. It started a little slow, but then all of the sudden we just had a lot of people," said Sara Weisshappel, a rummage sale host.

This is the first year Weisshappel registered to take part. She tells Action 2 News the people who stop by her sale are enjoying their time going from house to house in search of deals.

"They've been saying that they're glad that we're having this, that they're out, asking, 'How are you doing?'" said Weisshappel. "Neighbors coming out."

"Post COVID-19 lockdown, it's time for people to be able to make decisions and be able to move on from that," said Janke.

The Howard Community Rummage Sale runs through Saturday, June 20. For a list of participating addresses, visit the Village of Howard website.