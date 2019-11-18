How you can help during recycling economic downturn

Most of us don't think twice about where our garbage or recyclables go once we put them in curbside bins.

However, where it goes and how you consume other products not only has an impact on the environment, but also the economy.

Tri-County Recycling Facility in Outagamie County is where all recyclable material from Brown, Outagamie and Winnebago counties goes to be sorted.

Once the material is sorted, it’s made into bales which are sold to companies that reuse it to make other products.

Since China stopped accepting certain types of recyclable material in 2018, the impacts are starting to be felt here in northeast Wisconsin.

“They use to take about 60 percent of all recyclables that were generated in the United States. That's down dramatically, especially for certain types of paper and plastics,” said Mark Walter, Business Manager for the Brown County Port and Resource Recovery.

According to this article by ResourceRecycling.com, recyclingmarkets.net reports the national average cost of old cardboard containers (OCC) has dropped from $70 per ton to $25 per ton.

“Some of the stuff we're almost giving away just as a way of moving it through here,” said Walter.

However, there's a way you can help boost the recycling economy.

“One of the best things we can tell people to do is buy more material, more paper that has recyclable content, more plastics that are made from recyclable material; because that will help boost the demand for material that we're separating back out and continue that cycle,” said Walter.

Another way you can help is by washing out recyclables before putting them in the bin to help preserve the value products that are being resold.

“We want to provide a good quality bale to our buyers and if it's covered in things like milk, shampoo, or soup, it influences their operations,” said Alex Nett, recycling and solid waste program coordinator at the Outagamie County Facility.

Click here to learn more about what you can place in your curbside bin and what you cannot.

