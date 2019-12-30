How to watch the Wisconsin Badgers in the Rose Bowl

PASADENA (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Badgers (8) face the Oregon Ducks (6) in the 2020 Rose Bowl.
The Jan. 1 game in Pasadena kicks off at 4 p.m. CT on ESPN.
ESPN has an EXCLUSIVE contract to broadcast the Rose Bowl. That means we can't show it on WBAY. It's a bummer, but we don't have any control over that here in Green Bay.
Here's how you can watch the game:
--ESPN on cable or satellite
--Streaming (information from https://www.cordcutters.com/how-stream-rose-bowl-game-online-if-you-dont-have-cable)
ESPN Watch (must have a cable or streaming service subscription.)
Hulu with Live TV ESPN channel
Sling TV (Sling Orange plan with ESPN)
AT&T Now (Plus package including ESPN)
YouTube TV (ESPN channel)
--Your favorite local bar or restaurant
ABC will have coverage of the Rose Parade starting at 10 a.m. on WBAY.