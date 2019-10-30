How to keep your pets happy and healthy on Halloween

Trick or treat can be a stressful time for our pets. A Green Bay veterinarian says the commotion can frighten our furry friends.

Photo: Petful / Flickr / CC BY 2.0

Dr. Becky Krull of Green Bay Animal Hospital has some advice for keeping our pets happy and healthy during Halloween.

"My recommendation is to either kennel them in a boarding facility, put them in a nice safe place, where there's not a chance of them being overly scared, stressed or even worse: that they escape and run away," says Krull.

Another risk is easy access to candy.

"Chocolates can cause toxicities. We also remember sugar-free products that have xylitol are very toxic to our pets. We don't want them getting into that. Glo-sticks, things like that that they can get a hold of and chew on and then be ingested. Foreign bodies. Those would be the big things," says Krull.

People also like to dress up their pets in costumes. Dr. Krull says costumes can stress them out.

"Just sitting down, laying down, not moving. Cats are great at turning toward the alligator roll. They're going to start rolling. Some might just be frozen in fear. Other things to watch for facial expression, ear expressions, tail tucked under," says Dr. Krull.

If you do dress up your pets, make sure they can freely move in their costumes. Noses and mouths should never be covered.

Never leave your pet alone in their costume. Take it off after about 30 minutes.

If your pet is older, avoid dressing them up. A costume can aggravate conditions like arthritis.

Dr. Krull says it is a good time to remind owners to get their pets micro-chipped.