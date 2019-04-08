Ways to help with K-9 Pyro's medical costs

The Green Bay Police Department has received many calls from people asking how they can help K-9 Pyro after the police dog was stabbed multiple times while apprehending a suspect (see related story).

Police say people can drop off donations at the department or send a check payable to the Green Bay Police Department. Include "K-9 Donation" in the memo line.





Green Bay Police Department

307 S Adams St

Green Bay, WI 54301

A fundraiser for Pyro was posted on Facebook through the non-profit Bark N Blue Foundation. CLICK HERE to learn how to donate. The Green Bay Fraternal Order of Police says the money will go toward Pyro's recovery costs.

Additionally, local apparel company Global Recognition is selling a T-shirt authorized by the Green Bay Police Department featuring the K-9 symbol and police "thin blue line." Orders will be accepted through Monday, April 22, with proceeds going to Pyro's medical expenses and the police department K-9 program. CLICK HERE to see the shirt and how to order online or in person.