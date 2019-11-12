How to get your vehicle winter ready

We're dealing with sub-zero wind chills and below-normal temperatures for the middle of November. It's probably a good idea to get your vehicle ready for a long winter.

Closeup of car tires in winter morning

Here's a checklist of winter car care items from AAA:

BATTERY

At zero degrees, a car battery has 35 percent less starting power, according to AAA. Batteries that are three-to-five-years-old have a lower starting power in the cold.

TIRES

Make sure your tires are properly inflated. Tire pressure decreases by 1 PSI for every 10-degrees.

Replace tires that have less than 3/32-inches tread.

CAR KITS

AAA recommends keeping an emergency kit in your vehicle.

--Cell phone and charger

--Flashlight

--Washer fluid

--Jumper cables

--First aid kit

--Water

--Warning triangles/flares

--Shovel

--Tool kit

--Blanket

--Gloves

--Tire chains

--Rope

--Sand for traction

--Warm clothing (coats, hats, mittens)

--Food (think granola bars or trail mix or other snacks)

--Snow brush and/or ice scraper

--Fire extinguisher

Source: https://wisconsin.aaa.com/

