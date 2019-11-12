How to get your vehicle winter ready

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We're dealing with sub-zero wind chills and below-normal temperatures for the middle of November. It's probably a good idea to get your vehicle ready for a long winter.
Here's a checklist of winter car care items from AAA:
BATTERY
At zero degrees, a car battery has 35 percent less starting power, according to AAA. Batteries that are three-to-five-years-old have a lower starting power in the cold.
TIRES
Make sure your tires are properly inflated. Tire pressure decreases by 1 PSI for every 10-degrees.
Replace tires that have less than 3/32-inches tread.
CAR KITS
AAA recommends keeping an emergency kit in your vehicle.
--Cell phone and charger
--Flashlight
--Washer fluid
--Jumper cables
--First aid kit
--Water
--Warning triangles/flares
--Shovel
--Tool kit
--Blanket
--Gloves
--Tire chains
--Rope
--Sand for traction
--Warm clothing (coats, hats, mittens)
--Food (think granola bars or trail mix or other snacks)
--Snow brush and/or ice scraper
--Fire extinguisher
Source: https://wisconsin.aaa.com/
