How to donate blood during coronavirus outbreak

Thousands of blood drives have been canceled in the United States due to the spread of the coronavirus and bans on public gatherings. Healthcare professionals are worried it could result in a critical blood shortage.

The American Red Cross says people who are healthy and can give blood should do so. They're asking donors to make appointments. CLICK HERE to make an appointment.

About 70 blood drives have been canceled in Wisconsin. That adds up to about 2,600 fewer blood donations for the Red Cross.

The American Red Cross is taking steps to keep people safe while they are donating blood. They say there will be no more than 10 people in a donation area at a time.

"We're spreading our beds a little further apart. We're watching temperatures before people come into the blood drives. We're also recommending hand sanitizer. We have sterile needles, of course," says Laura McGuire, External Communications Manager.

The Red Cross says there is no data showing coronavirus can be transmitted via blood transfusion. The organization says there are no reported cases of respiratory viruses being transmitted through blood transfusion.

