How to check if your car seat is properly installed

Two Green Bay hospitals treated more than 50 children injured in car crashes in 2018. They're urging parents to make sure they have a properly installed car seat.

Walmart and Target are accepting used car seats in September. / (MGN)

Sept. 15-21 is Child Passenger Safety Week. The Center for Childhood Safety in Green Bay says a properly installed car seat can help reduce the risk of death by 71 percent.

The center joined Kristyn Allen on Action 2 News This Morning to demonstrate car seat safety. Watch the video attached to this story.

In 2018, HSHS St. Vincent Children's Hospital and HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center treated 53 children injured in car crashes. Forty-two percent of them were between the ages of 8 and 12 years old.

“Both the American Academy of Pediatrics and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommend that children remain in a belt positioning booster seat until the vehicle’s lap and shoulder seat belt fits properly. This is often when they have reached at least 4 feet 9 inches in height and are 8 to 12 years old.” says Executive Director Kim Hess.

Parents can book a car seat check with the Center for Childhood Safety. CLICK HERE for more information.