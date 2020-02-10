How often are school buses involved in crashes?

Action 2 News asked the Wisconsin Department of Transportation for number on Monday, to find out just how common accidents involving a school bus might be.

in 2013 for example, more than 570 incidents were recorded.

While the data is a bit dated, it does give us a glimpse into who is mostly at fault and why.

Just like any vehicle on the road, school buses aren't exempt from being in a crash and in 2013 it happened 574 times according to these documents.

Those crashes left 3 bus riders dead and 137 injured.

So what is cited as the cause?

The number one reason was inattentive driving.

That lead to 86 crashes, followed by 71 crashes that year, for drivers who failed to yield the right away.

Another big one was driving too fast for conditions.

That was cited as causing 50 crashes.

Other statistics point out the time of day when crashes are taking place, with the most happening between 7 am to 8 am and between 3 pm and 4 pm.

February is also the most dangerous month, followed by March and January

As far as drivers being blamed for contributing to a crash that year, school bus drivers were cited 197 times and other drivers 342 times.

Also a vast majority, 408 out of the 574 crashes happened in urban areas with populations of at least five thousand.

Only in 8 cases did a driver's medical condition play a role.

