How much snow did you get Nov. 13?

(WBAY) - These are preliminary snowfall amounts from First Alert Weather sources, including the National Weather Service.
Snow was still falling at the time of this writing. An additional inch of snow is possible in some communities.
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service reported Green Bay received exactly one foot of snow so far this season. That's 9 inches ahead of this time last fall and 11 inches over the 30-year average.
Community ... Snowfall (inches) ... County
Morrison .... 4.5" .... Brown
Anston .... 4.0" .... Brown
Shiocton .... 3.7 .... Outagamie
Kewaunee .... 3.5 .... Kewaunee
Wrightstown .... 3.0 .... Brown
Appleton .... 2.8 .... Outagamie
Oshkosh .... 2.8 .... Winnebago
Green Bay .... 2.7 .... Brown
Beaver Dam .... 2.6 .... Dodge
Manawa .... 2.5 .... Waupaca
Fremont .... 2.3 .... Winnebago
Oconto .... 2.0 .... Oconto
Suamico .... 2.0 .... Brown
Waupaca .... 2.0 .... Waupaca
Wild Rose .... 2.0 .... Waushara
Sturgeon Bay .... 1.5 .... Door
Brillion .... 1.0 .... Calumet
Two Rivers .... 1.0 .... Manitowoc
Shawano .... 0.5 .... Shawano