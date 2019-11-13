How much snow did you get Nov. 13?

These are preliminary snowfall amounts from First Alert Weather sources, including the National Weather Service.

Snow was still falling at the time of this writing. An additional inch of snow is possible in some communities.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service reported Green Bay received exactly one foot of snow so far this season. That's 9 inches ahead of this time last fall and 11 inches over the 30-year average.

Community ... Snowfall (inches) ... County

Morrison .... 4.5" .... Brown

Anston .... 4.0" .... Brown

Shiocton .... 3.7 .... Outagamie

Kewaunee .... 3.5 .... Kewaunee

Wrightstown .... 3.0 .... Brown

Appleton .... 2.8 .... Outagamie

Oshkosh .... 2.8 .... Winnebago

Green Bay .... 2.7 .... Brown

Beaver Dam .... 2.6 .... Dodge

Manawa .... 2.5 .... Waupaca

Fremont .... 2.3 .... Winnebago

Oconto .... 2.0 .... Oconto

Suamico .... 2.0 .... Brown

Waupaca .... 2.0 .... Waupaca

Wild Rose .... 2.0 .... Waushara

Sturgeon Bay .... 1.5 .... Door

Brillion .... 1.0 .... Calumet

Two Rivers .... 1.0 .... Manitowoc

Shawano .... 0.5 .... Shawano

