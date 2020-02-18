How much snow did you get February 17-18?

Here are snowfall totals around WBAY's viewing area as reported by the National Weather Service, the official keeper of weather records.

When we had snowfall totals for more than one community, the higher amount is shown.

Community ... County ... Snowfall (inches)

Peshtigo .... Marinette .... 8.3"

Stiles .... Oconto .... 7.5"

Ephraim .... Door .... 7.0"

Sister Bay .... Door .... 7.0"

Beaver Dam ... Dodge .... 6.8"

Washington Island .... Door .... 6.8"

Suamico .... Brown .... 6.7"

Ellison Bay ... Door ... 6.5"

Fremont .... Winnebago .... 6.5"

Ashwaubenon .... Brown .... 6.4"

Appleton .... Outagamie .... 6.0"

Baileys Harbor .... Door .... 6.0"

Clay Banks .... Door .... 6.0"

Fish Creek .... Door .... 6.0"

New London .... Waupaca .... 5.6"

Pulaski .... Oconto .... 5.5"

Shiocton .... Outagamie .... 5.5"

Spring Lake ... Waushara ... 5.5"

De Pere .... Brown .... 5.3"

Little Chute .... Outagamie .... 5.3"

Sugar Bush .... Outagamie .... 5.3"

Shawano ... Shawano .... 5.2"

Angelica .... Shawano .... 5.1"

Pella .... Shawano .... 5.1"

Green Lake .... Green Lake .... 5.0"

Ripon .... Fond du Lac .... 5.0"

Wausaukee ... Marinette ... 5.0"

Clintonville .... Waupaca .... 4.9"

Waupaca .... Waupaca .... 4.9"

Ledgeview .... Brown .... 4.8"

Wild Rose ... Waushara ... 4.8"

Athelstane .... Marinette .... 4.5"

Auroraville .... Waushara .... 4.5"

Caldron Falls .... Marinette .... 4.5"

Crivitz .... Marinette .... 4.5"

Neenah .... Winnebago .... 4.5"

Silver Lake ... Waushara .... 4.5"

Amberg .... Marinette .... 4.4"

Markesan .... Green Lake .... 4.1"

Columbus .... Dodge .... 4.0"

Keshena .... Menominee .... 4.0"

Spread Eagle ... Florence ... 4.0"

Theresa .... Dodge .... 4.0"

Oshkosh .... Winnebago .... 3.9"

Darboy .... Outagamie .... 3.8"

Menasha ... Winnebago .... 3.8"

Green Bay ... Brown ... 3.7"

Omro .... Winnebago .... 3.5"

Rosendale .... Fond du Lac .... 3.5"

Florence .... Florence .... 3.1"

Denmark .... Brown .... 2.9"

Hancock .... Waushara .... 2.6"

Chilton .... Calumet .... 2.5"

Howards Grove .... Sheboygan .... 2.5"

Kohler .... Sheboygan .... 2.5"

Sheboygan .... Sheboygan .... 2.5"

Summit Lake .... Langlade .... 2.5"

Rhinelander .... Oneida .... 2.2"

St. Nazianz .... Manitowoc .... 2.2"

Brillion ... Calumet ... 2.0"

Cascade .... Sheboygan .... 1.8"

Argonne .... Forest .... 1.5"

Oostburg ....Sheboygan .... 1.5"

Two Rivers .... Manitowoc .... 1.5"

Fond du Lac .... Fond du Lac .... 1.2"

Kewaunee .... Kewaunee .... 1.2"

New Holstein .... Calumet .... 1.1"

Kiel ... Manitowoc ... 1.0"

Manitowoc ... Manitowoc ... 0.7"

