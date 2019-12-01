How much snow did you get? December 1

These are snowfall reports from the National Weather Service and First Alert Weather sources while snow was still falling Sunday morning. These are not final tallies.

When we have two reports for a community, the higher amount is used.

Community ... County ... Snowfall ... Time of report (if available)

Bradley ... Oneida ... 9.0" ... 7:49 a.m.

Niagara ... Marinette ... 8.5" ... 6:30 a.m.

Pembine ... Marinette ... 8.0" ... not recorded

Rhinelander ... Oneida ... 6.6" ... 7:48 a.m.

Shawano ... Shawano ... 6.5" ... 7:51 a.m.

Shiocton ... Oconto ... 5.5" ... 6:50 a.m.

Green Valley ... Shawano ... 5.5" ... not recorded

Sampson ... Oconto ... 5.5" ... 7:05 a.m.

Shiocton ... Outagamie ... 5.5" ... not recorded

Kaukauna ... Outagamie ... 5.1" ... 6:30 a.m.

Goodnow ... Oneida ... 5.0" ... 8:03 a.m.

Millhome ... Manitowoc ... 4.7" ... 7:36 a.m.

Green Bay ... Brown ... 4.5" ... 5:00 a.m.

Ashwaubenon ... Brown ... 4.5" ... 6:00 a.m.

Fremont ... Winnebago ... 4.3" ... 5:37 a.m.

Antigo ... Langlade ... 4.0" ... not recorded

Brillion ... Calumet ... 4.0" ... not recorded

Nasewaupee ... Door ... 3.5" ... not recorded

Coloma ... Waushara ... 2.0" ... 7:45 a.m.

Oshkosh ... Winnebago ... 1.2" ... not recorded

Two Rivers ... Manitowoc ... 1.2" 6:30 a.m.