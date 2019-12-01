How much snow did you get? December 1

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - These are snowfall reports from the National Weather Service and First Alert Weather sources while snow was still falling Sunday morning. These are not final tallies.
When we have two reports for a community, the higher amount is used.
Community ... County ... Snowfall ... Time of report (if available)
Bradley ... Oneida ... 9.0" ... 7:49 a.m.
Niagara ... Marinette ... 8.5" ... 6:30 a.m.
Pembine ... Marinette ... 8.0" ... not recorded
Rhinelander ... Oneida ... 6.6" ... 7:48 a.m.
Shawano ... Shawano ... 6.5" ... 7:51 a.m.
Shiocton ... Oconto ... 5.5" ... 6:50 a.m.
Green Valley ... Shawano ... 5.5" ... not recorded
Sampson ... Oconto ... 5.5" ... 7:05 a.m.
Shiocton ... Outagamie ... 5.5" ... not recorded
Kaukauna ... Outagamie ... 5.1" ... 6:30 a.m.
Goodnow ... Oneida ... 5.0" ... 8:03 a.m.
Millhome ... Manitowoc ... 4.7" ... 7:36 a.m.
Green Bay ... Brown ... 4.5" ... 5:00 a.m.
Ashwaubenon ... Brown ... 4.5" ... 6:00 a.m.
Fremont ... Winnebago ... 4.3" ... 5:37 a.m.
Antigo ... Langlade ... 4.0" ... not recorded
Brillion ... Calumet ... 4.0" ... not recorded
Nasewaupee ... Door ... 3.5" ... not recorded
Coloma ... Waushara ... 2.0" ... 7:45 a.m.
Oshkosh ... Winnebago ... 1.2" ... not recorded
Two Rivers ... Manitowoc ... 1.2" 6:30 a.m.