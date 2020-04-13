How much snow did you get April 12-13?

The Easter bunny delivered a mixed basket of snow results Sunday into Monday. Viewers sent us photos of their measuring sticks buried in snow while Green Bay saw bare patches on their lawns.

Here are snowfall totals reported by the National Weather Service office in Green Bay. If there was more than one snowfall report for a community, the higher total is used.

Community.... County... Total (in inches)

Spread Eagle.... Florence.... 15.0

Argonne.... Forest.... 12.5

Amberg.... Marinette.... 11.8

Florence.... Florence.... 11.6

Aurora.... Florence.... 11.2

Wausaukee.... Marinette.... 11.0

Pelican Lake.... Oneida.... 10.5

Summit Lake.... Langlade.... 9.5

Rhinelander.... Langlade.... 9.1

Enterprise.... Oneida.... 9.0

Crivitz.... Marinette.... 8.0

Rhinelander... Oneida.... 8.0

Pembine.... Marinette.... 7.5

Three Lakes.... Oneida.... 7.5

Tomahawk.... Oneida.... 7.5

Crandon.... Forest.... 7.0

Bowler.... Shawano.... 6.0

White Lake.... Waupaca.... 5.5

Iola.... Waupaca.... 3.5

Shawano.... Shawano.... 3.5

Mountain.... Oconto.... 2.7

Waupaca.... Waupaca.... 2.2

Pulaski.... Brown.... 1.8

Hancock.... Waushara.... 1.5

New London.... Waupaca.... 1.5

Marinette.... Marinette.... 1.0

New London.... Waupaca.... 1.0

Poy Sippi.... Waushara.... 1.0

Ashwaubenon.... Brown.... 0.9

Ephraim.... Door.... 0.5

