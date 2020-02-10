How much snow did you get Feb. 9?

Green Bay has now received more than 49 inches of snow since October. That's more than 15 inches above normal. In fact, it's 96% of the snowfall we would expect over an average year.

Here are snowfall totals for Sunday, Feb. 9, according to the National Weather Service, which is the official keeper of records.

Forestville .... Door County .... 10.0 inches

Two Rivers .... Manitowoc County .... 8.8 inches

Kewaunee .... Kewaunee County .... 8.0 inches

Marinette .... Marinette County .... 8.0 inches

Washington Island .... Door County .... 8.0 inches

St. Nazianz .... Manitowoc County .... 7.4 inches

Brillion .... Calumet County .... 7.0 inches

Chilton .... Calumet County .... 7.0 inches

Pella .... Shawano County .... 7.0 inches

Sturgeon Bay .... Door County .... 7.0 inches

Wausaukee .... Marinette County .... 7.0 inches

Shawano .... Shawano County .... 6.9 inches

Hancock .... Waushara County .... 6.6 inches

Pulaski .... Brown County .... 6.6 inches

Waupaca .... Waupaca County .... 6.6 inches

Oshkosh .... Winnebago County .... 6.5 inches

New London .... Outagamie County .... 6.2 inches

White Lake .... Langlade County .... 6.1 inches

Appleton .... Outagamie County .... 6.0 inches

Crivitz (High Falls) .... Marinette County .... 6.0 inches

Denmark .... Brown County .... 6.0 inches

Ephraim .... Door County .... 6.0 inches

Omro .... Winnebago County .... 6.0 inches

Suring .... Oconto County .... 6.0 inches

Peshtigo .... Marinette County .... 5.9 inches

Green Bay .... Brown County .... 5.8 inches

Poy Sippi .... Waushara County .... 5.3 inches

Athelstane .... Marinette County .... 5.2 inches

Crandon .... Forest County .... 3.5 inches

Summit Lake .... Langlade County .... 2.9 inches

Argonne .... Forest County .... 2.4 inches

Rhinelander .... Oneida County .... 2.4 inches