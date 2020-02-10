How much snow did you get Feb. 9?

(WBAY) - Green Bay has now received more than 49 inches of snow since October. That's more than 15 inches above normal. In fact, it's 96% of the snowfall we would expect over an average year.
Here are snowfall totals for Sunday, Feb. 9, according to the National Weather Service, which is the official keeper of records.
Forestville .... Door County .... 10.0 inches
Two Rivers .... Manitowoc County .... 8.8 inches
Kewaunee .... Kewaunee County .... 8.0 inches
Marinette .... Marinette County .... 8.0 inches
Washington Island .... Door County .... 8.0 inches
St. Nazianz .... Manitowoc County .... 7.4 inches
Brillion .... Calumet County .... 7.0 inches
Chilton .... Calumet County .... 7.0 inches
Pella .... Shawano County .... 7.0 inches
Sturgeon Bay .... Door County .... 7.0 inches
Wausaukee .... Marinette County .... 7.0 inches
Shawano .... Shawano County .... 6.9 inches
Hancock .... Waushara County .... 6.6 inches
Pulaski .... Brown County .... 6.6 inches
Waupaca .... Waupaca County .... 6.6 inches
Oshkosh .... Winnebago County .... 6.5 inches
New London .... Outagamie County .... 6.2 inches
White Lake .... Langlade County .... 6.1 inches
Appleton .... Outagamie County .... 6.0 inches
Crivitz (High Falls) .... Marinette County .... 6.0 inches
Denmark .... Brown County .... 6.0 inches
Ephraim .... Door County .... 6.0 inches
Omro .... Winnebago County .... 6.0 inches
Suring .... Oconto County .... 6.0 inches
Peshtigo .... Marinette County .... 5.9 inches
Green Bay .... Brown County .... 5.8 inches
Poy Sippi .... Waushara County .... 5.3 inches
Athelstane .... Marinette County .... 5.2 inches
Crandon .... Forest County .... 3.5 inches
Summit Lake .... Langlade County .... 2.9 inches
Argonne .... Forest County .... 2.4 inches
Rhinelander .... Oneida County .... 2.4 inches