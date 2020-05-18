How much rain did you get so far? May 17-18

Here are rain reports so far from the National Weather Service (NWS) and First Alert Weather storm watchers from May 17 to May 18. These are not rain event totals, only the most recent data from the NWS storm reports.

When more than one rain amount is reported for a community, we use the highest number.

Community .... County .... Rainfall (inches)

Plymouth .... Sheboygan .... 7.00

Random Lake .... Sheboygan .... 6.50

Sheboygan .... Sheboygan .... 5.28

Sheboygan Falls .... Sheboygan .... 4.85

Two Rivers .... Manitowoc .... 4.32

Carlsville .... Door .... 3.75

St. Nazianz .... Manitowoc .... 3.75

Princeton .... Green Lake .... 3.72

Manitowoc .... Manitowoc .... 3.43

Millhome .... Manitowoc .... 3.32

Sturgeon Bay .... Door .... 3.05

Stiles .... Oconto .... 3.00

Oshkosh .... Winnebago .... 2.97

Oconto .... Oconto .... 2.86

Luxemburg .... Kewaunee .... 2.75

Peshtigo .... Marinette .... 2.66

Kewaunee .... Kewaunee .... 2.60

Newton .... Manitowoc .... 2.50

Brillion .... Calumet .... 2.35

Omro .... Winnebago ....2.29

Marinette .... Marinette .... 2.28

Theresa ... Dodge .... 2.24

Appleton .... Outagamie .... 2.20

Green Bay .... Brown .... 2.20

Hancock .... Waushara .... 2.11

Wautoma .... Waushara .... 2.11

Kiel .... Manitowoc .... 2.10

New London .... Waupaca .... 2.10

Abrams .... Oconto .... 2.08

Wrightstown .... Brown .... 2.05

Fond du Lac .... Fond du Lac .... 1.87

Fremont .... Winnebago .... 1.75

Sister Bay .... Door .... 1.73

Waupaca .... Waupaca .... 1.38

Lakewood .... Oconto .... 1.32

Antigo .... Langlade .... 1.13

Goodman ... Marinette .... 1.0

Rhinelander .... Oneida .... 0.85

Wausau .... Marathon ... 0.74

Escanaba, Mich. .... Delta .... 0.52

Iron Mountain, Mich. ... Dickinson ... 0.39