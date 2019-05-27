How much rain did you get on Memorial Day?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Observations reported by the National Weather Service by 9 p.m. Monday, May 27. When we have more than one rainfall report for a community, the highest total is reported:
Omro ... 1.67 inches
Wautoma ... 1.62 inches
Menasha ... 1.59 inches
Lake Poygan ... 1.53 inches
Appleton ... 1.39 inches
Waupaca ... 1.28 inches
Allouez ... 1.17 inches
Wrightstown ... 1.15 inches
De Pere ... 1.10 inches
Green Bay ... 1.06 inches
New London ... 0.99 inches
Shawano ... 0.90 inches
Mountain ... 0.88 inches
Reedsville ... 0.88 inches
Clintonville ... 0.87 inches