How much rain did you get May 27-28?

The National Weather Service reports at least four Wisconsin cities, including Appleton and Green Bay, set new records for rainfall on the date of May 28.

Appleton had 2.12 inches of rain so far, breaking the record of 1.88 inches on May 28, 1947.

Green Bay's record 2.94 inches on Thursday bested the 1.56 inches that fell on May 28, 2006.

Stevens Point had 4.07 inches of rain by mid-afternoon. Its old record was 1.89 inches on this day in 1970.

Wisconsin Rapids had 2.19 inches, almost an inch better than the old record of 1.21 inches that stood since 1955.

These are the latest rainfall reports from the National Weather Service in Green Bay. These are not final amounts -- many of these reports came in while rain was still falling -- but these are the latest data we have available.

When we have more than one rainfall total for a community, the higher amount is used.

Community .... County .... Rainfall (inches)

Stevens Point .... Portage .... 4.07

Royalton .... Waupaca .... 3.86

Ashwaubenon .... Brown .... 3.75

Scandinavia .... Waupaca .... 3.30

De Pere .... Brown .... 3.04

Hortonville .... Outagamie .... 2.98

Iola .... Waupaca .... 2.79

Glenmore .... Brown .... 2.67

Wrightstown .... Brown .... 2.43

New London .... Waupaca .... 2.38

Greenville .... Outagamie .... 2.18

Appleton .... Outagamie .... 2.12

Howard .... Brown .... 2.10

Omro .... Winnebago .... 2.09

Stiles ... Oconto .... 2.02

Kimberly .... Outagamie .... 1.95

Oshkosh .... Winnebago .... 1.76

Bowler .... Shawano .... 1.75

Kiel .... Manitowoc .... 1.60

Abrams .... Oconto .... 1.50

Fremont .... Winnebago .... 1.40