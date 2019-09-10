How much did you get? Sept. 10 rainfall totals

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) - A soaking rainfall filled up gauges across Northeast Wisconsin Monday night.
Some communities had one inch or less. Others measured up to three inches.
The National Weather Service has released 24-hour precipitation totals:
BROWN COUNTY
Green Bay Airport ... 2.52 inches
Allouez ... 2.34 inches
De Pere 1.94 inches
Wrightstown ENE ... 1.73 inches
Wrightstown ... 1.64 inches
Suamico WNW ... 1.45 inches
Champion NNW ... 1.38 inches
Denmark... 1.32 inches
Green Bay Botanical Garden ... 1.30 inches
Wrightstown NNE ... 1.22 inches
Green Bay SSE ... 1.16 inches
Pulaski ... 1.15 inch
CALUMET COUNTY
Menahsa .. 2.09 inches
Darboy SE ... 1.48 inches
Chilton ... 1.35 inches
Brillion S ... 1.08 inches
Menasha E ... 1.00 inch
Chilton W ... 0.98 inch
Brillion ... 0.88 inch
Lake Winnebago ... 0.88 inch
DOOR COUNTY
Washington Island ... 0.81 inch
Carlsville NW ... 0.78 inch
Brussels N ... 0.77 inch
Baileys Harbor WNW ... 0.76 inch
Baileys Harbor ENE ... 0.71 inch
Egg Harbor SSW ... 0.68 inch
Sister Bay N ... 0.60 inch
Potawatomi State Park SSE ... 0.60 inch
Ephraim NE... 0.58 inch
Forestville E ... 0.57 inch
Fish Creek E ... 0.54 inch
Ellison Bay ENE ... 0.47 inch
Fish Creek S - Juddville ... 0.38 inch
FLORENCE COUNTY
Spread Eagle NW ... 0.73 inch
Florence ESE ... 0.70 inch
FOND DU LAC COUNTY
Fond du Lac ... 0.96 inch
FOREST COUNTY
Wabeno NNW ... 0.79 inch
Crandon ... 0.61 inch
Argonne ... 0.55 inch
KEWAUNEE COUNTY
Luxemburg ESE ... 1.07 inches
Rankin E ... 0.93 inch
LANGLADE COUNTY
Antigo ENE ... 1.01 inches
Antigo SSW ... 0.96 inch
Antigo Airport ... 0.88 inch
MANITOWOC COUNTY
Shoto ... 1.30 inches
Reedsville ... 1.34 inches
Two Rivers ... 1.18 inches
Manitowoc ... 1.02 inches
St. Nazianz ... 0.98 inch
Manitowoc Airport ... 0.95 inch
Brillion SSE ... 0.91 inches
Millhome ... 0.70 inch
MARINETTE COUNTY
Wausaukee ... 0.92 inch
Amberg ... 0.90 inch
Marinette ... 0.90 inch
Athelstane ... 0.82 inch
Crivitz ... 0.60 inch
MENOMINEE COUNTY
Keshena WNW ... 0.75 inch
Keshena NE ... 0.54 inch
OCONTO COUNTY
Mountain ... 0.99 inch
Lakewood ... 0.87 inch
Breed ... 0.87 inch
Oconto ... 0.45 inch
Oconto Airport ... 0.44 inch
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY
Appleton ... 2.96 inches
Greenville ... 2.70 inches
Kaukauna W ... 2.18 inches
Appleton W ... 2.01 inches
Appleton N ... 1.91 inches
Seymour ... 1.85 inches
Stephensville ... 1.66 inches
Black Creek ... 1.65 inches
Mackville ... 1.32 inches
SHAWANO COUNTY
Stockbridge-Munsee Reservation ... 1.09 inches
Cecil ... 0.89 inch
Pulaski W ... 0.79 inch
Split Rock ... 0.76 inch
Pella ... 0.67 inch
Bonduel ... 0.58 inch
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY
Sheboygan ... 0.47 inch
WAUPACA COUNTY
New London ... 2.73 inches
Waupaca River ... 2.52 inches
Wolf River ... 2.24 inches
LIttle Wolf River ... 20.19 inches
Waupaca ... 2.03 inches
Ogdensburg ... 1.34 inches
Clintonville ... 1.11 inches
WAUSHARA COUNTY
Almond ... 1.63 inches
Wild Rose ... 1.61 inches
Wautoma WSW ... 1.54 inches
Berlin ... 1.36 inches
Wautoma NE ... 1.32 inches
Wautoma Airport ... 1.27 inches
WINNEBAGO COUNTY
Fox River ... 1.53 inches
Omro NNE ... 1.45 inches
Lake Poygan ... 1.42 inches
Neenah ... 1.41 inches
Winnebago ... 1.35 inches
Lake Winnebago ... 1.23 inches
Omro WSW ... 1.19 inches
Oshkosh W ... 1.18 inches
Oshkosh SSE ... 1.05 inches
Oshkosh Airport ... 0.93 inch