How much did you get? Sept. 10 rainfall totals

A soaking rainfall filled up gauges across Northeast Wisconsin Monday night.

Some communities had one inch or less. Others measured up to three inches.

CLICK HERE for the StormCenter 2 Forecast.

CLICK HERE to download the FREE StormCenter 2 On the Go app.

The National Weather Service has released 24-hour precipitation totals:

BROWN COUNTY

Green Bay Airport ... 2.52 inches

Allouez ... 2.34 inches

De Pere 1.94 inches

Wrightstown ENE ... 1.73 inches

Wrightstown ... 1.64 inches

Suamico WNW ... 1.45 inches

Champion NNW ... 1.38 inches

Denmark... 1.32 inches

Green Bay Botanical Garden ... 1.30 inches

Wrightstown NNE ... 1.22 inches

Green Bay SSE ... 1.16 inches

Pulaski ... 1.15 inch

CALUMET COUNTY

Menahsa .. 2.09 inches

Darboy SE ... 1.48 inches

Chilton ... 1.35 inches

Brillion S ... 1.08 inches

Menasha E ... 1.00 inch

Chilton W ... 0.98 inch

Brillion ... 0.88 inch

Lake Winnebago ... 0.88 inch

DOOR COUNTY

Washington Island ... 0.81 inch

Carlsville NW ... 0.78 inch

Brussels N ... 0.77 inch

Baileys Harbor WNW ... 0.76 inch

Baileys Harbor ENE ... 0.71 inch

Egg Harbor SSW ... 0.68 inch

Sister Bay N ... 0.60 inch

Potawatomi State Park SSE ... 0.60 inch

Ephraim NE... 0.58 inch

Forestville E ... 0.57 inch

Fish Creek E ... 0.54 inch

Ellison Bay ENE ... 0.47 inch

Fish Creek S - Juddville ... 0.38 inch

FLORENCE COUNTY

Spread Eagle NW ... 0.73 inch

Florence ESE ... 0.70 inch

FOND DU LAC COUNTY

Fond du Lac ... 0.96 inch

FOREST COUNTY

Wabeno NNW ... 0.79 inch

Crandon ... 0.61 inch

Argonne ... 0.55 inch

KEWAUNEE COUNTY

Luxemburg ESE ... 1.07 inches

Rankin E ... 0.93 inch

LANGLADE COUNTY

Antigo ENE ... 1.01 inches

Antigo SSW ... 0.96 inch

Antigo Airport ... 0.88 inch

MANITOWOC COUNTY

Shoto ... 1.30 inches

Reedsville ... 1.34 inches

Two Rivers ... 1.18 inches

Manitowoc ... 1.02 inches

St. Nazianz ... 0.98 inch

Manitowoc Airport ... 0.95 inch

Brillion SSE ... 0.91 inches

Millhome ... 0.70 inch

MARINETTE COUNTY

Wausaukee ... 0.92 inch

Amberg ... 0.90 inch

Marinette ... 0.90 inch

Athelstane ... 0.82 inch

Crivitz ... 0.60 inch

MENOMINEE COUNTY

Keshena WNW ... 0.75 inch

Keshena NE ... 0.54 inch

OCONTO COUNTY

Mountain ... 0.99 inch

Lakewood ... 0.87 inch

Breed ... 0.87 inch

Oconto ... 0.45 inch

Oconto Airport ... 0.44 inch

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY

Appleton ... 2.96 inches

Greenville ... 2.70 inches

Kaukauna W ... 2.18 inches

Appleton W ... 2.01 inches

Appleton N ... 1.91 inches

Seymour ... 1.85 inches

Stephensville ... 1.66 inches

Black Creek ... 1.65 inches

Mackville ... 1.32 inches

SHAWANO COUNTY

Stockbridge-Munsee Reservation ... 1.09 inches

Cecil ... 0.89 inch

Pulaski W ... 0.79 inch

Split Rock ... 0.76 inch

Pella ... 0.67 inch

Bonduel ... 0.58 inch

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY

Sheboygan ... 0.47 inch

WAUPACA COUNTY

New London ... 2.73 inches

Waupaca River ... 2.52 inches

Wolf River ... 2.24 inches

LIttle Wolf River ... 20.19 inches

Waupaca ... 2.03 inches

Ogdensburg ... 1.34 inches

Clintonville ... 1.11 inches

WAUSHARA COUNTY

Almond ... 1.63 inches

Wild Rose ... 1.61 inches

Wautoma WSW ... 1.54 inches

Berlin ... 1.36 inches

Wautoma NE ... 1.32 inches

Wautoma Airport ... 1.27 inches

WINNEBAGO COUNTY

Fox River ... 1.53 inches

Omro NNE ... 1.45 inches

Lake Poygan ... 1.42 inches

Neenah ... 1.41 inches

Winnebago ... 1.35 inches

Lake Winnebago ... 1.23 inches

Omro WSW ... 1.19 inches

Oshkosh W ... 1.18 inches

Oshkosh SSE ... 1.05 inches

Oshkosh Airport ... 0.93 inch