How much did you get? Sept. 10 rainfall totals

Updated: Tue 8:40 PM, Sep 10, 2019

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) - A soaking rainfall filled up gauges across Northeast Wisconsin Monday night.

Some communities had one inch or less. Others measured up to three inches.

The National Weather Service has released 24-hour precipitation totals:

BROWN COUNTY

Green Bay Airport ... 2.52 inches
Allouez ... 2.34 inches
De Pere 1.94 inches
Wrightstown ENE ... 1.73 inches
Wrightstown ... 1.64 inches
Suamico WNW ... 1.45 inches
Champion NNW ... 1.38 inches
Denmark... 1.32 inches
Green Bay Botanical Garden ... 1.30 inches
Wrightstown NNE ... 1.22 inches
Green Bay SSE ... 1.16 inches
Pulaski ... 1.15 inch

CALUMET COUNTY

Menahsa .. 2.09 inches
Darboy SE ... 1.48 inches
Chilton ... 1.35 inches
Brillion S ... 1.08 inches
Menasha E ... 1.00 inch
Chilton W ... 0.98 inch
Brillion ... 0.88 inch
Lake Winnebago ... 0.88 inch

DOOR COUNTY

Washington Island ... 0.81 inch
Carlsville NW ... 0.78 inch
Brussels N ... 0.77 inch
Baileys Harbor WNW ... 0.76 inch
Baileys Harbor ENE ... 0.71 inch
Egg Harbor SSW ... 0.68 inch
Sister Bay N ... 0.60 inch
Potawatomi State Park SSE ... 0.60 inch
Ephraim NE... 0.58 inch
Forestville E ... 0.57 inch
Fish Creek E ... 0.54 inch
Ellison Bay ENE ... 0.47 inch
Fish Creek S - Juddville ... 0.38 inch

FLORENCE COUNTY

Spread Eagle NW ... 0.73 inch
Florence ESE ... 0.70 inch

FOND DU LAC COUNTY

Fond du Lac ... 0.96 inch

FOREST COUNTY

Wabeno NNW ... 0.79 inch
Crandon ... 0.61 inch
Argonne ... 0.55 inch

KEWAUNEE COUNTY

Luxemburg ESE ... 1.07 inches
Rankin E ... 0.93 inch

LANGLADE COUNTY

Antigo ENE ... 1.01 inches
Antigo SSW ... 0.96 inch
Antigo Airport ... 0.88 inch

MANITOWOC COUNTY

Shoto ... 1.30 inches
Reedsville ... 1.34 inches
Two Rivers ... 1.18 inches
Manitowoc ... 1.02 inches
St. Nazianz ... 0.98 inch
Manitowoc Airport ... 0.95 inch
Brillion SSE ... 0.91 inches
Millhome ... 0.70 inch

MARINETTE COUNTY

Wausaukee ... 0.92 inch
Amberg ... 0.90 inch
Marinette ... 0.90 inch
Athelstane ... 0.82 inch
Crivitz ... 0.60 inch

MENOMINEE COUNTY

Keshena WNW ... 0.75 inch
Keshena NE ... 0.54 inch

OCONTO COUNTY

Mountain ... 0.99 inch
Lakewood ... 0.87 inch
Breed ... 0.87 inch
Oconto ... 0.45 inch
Oconto Airport ... 0.44 inch

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY

Appleton ... 2.96 inches
Greenville ... 2.70 inches
Kaukauna W ... 2.18 inches
Appleton W ... 2.01 inches
Appleton N ... 1.91 inches
Seymour ... 1.85 inches
Stephensville ... 1.66 inches
Black Creek ... 1.65 inches
Mackville ... 1.32 inches

SHAWANO COUNTY

Stockbridge-Munsee Reservation ... 1.09 inches
Cecil ... 0.89 inch
Pulaski W ... 0.79 inch
Split Rock ... 0.76 inch
Pella ... 0.67 inch
Bonduel ... 0.58 inch

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY

Sheboygan ... 0.47 inch

WAUPACA COUNTY

New London ... 2.73 inches
Waupaca River ... 2.52 inches
Wolf River ... 2.24 inches
LIttle Wolf River ... 20.19 inches
Waupaca ... 2.03 inches
Ogdensburg ... 1.34 inches
Clintonville ... 1.11 inches

WAUSHARA COUNTY

Almond ... 1.63 inches
Wild Rose ... 1.61 inches
Wautoma WSW ... 1.54 inches
Berlin ... 1.36 inches
Wautoma NE ... 1.32 inches
Wautoma Airport ... 1.27 inches

WINNEBAGO COUNTY

Fox River ... 1.53 inches
Omro NNE ... 1.45 inches
Lake Poygan ... 1.42 inches
Neenah ... 1.41 inches
Winnebago ... 1.35 inches
Lake Winnebago ... 1.23 inches
Omro WSW ... 1.19 inches
Oshkosh W ... 1.18 inches
Oshkosh SSE ... 1.05 inches
Oshkosh Airport ... 0.93 inch

 