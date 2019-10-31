How much did you get? Oct. 31 snowfall totals

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) - Mother Nature chose trick over treat this Halloween. Several inches of slushy snow blanketed the ground ahead of trick or treating.
It's the second time we've experienced measurable snowfall in this last week of October.
The National Weather Service has released preliminary snowfall totals for Oct. 31. These totals are gathered and reported by trained spotters and observers.
Remember: These reports are preliminary and subject change.
MANITOWOC ... 3.7 INCHES ... MANITOWOC COUNTY
OSHKOSH ... 3.0 INCHES ... WINNEBAGO COUNTY
APPLETON ... 2.7 INCHES ... OUTAGAMIE COUNTY
SHIOCTON ... 2.5 INCHES ... OUTAGAMIE COUNTY
ABRAMS ... 2.1 INCHES ... OCONTO COUNTY
NEW HOLSTEIN ... 2.0 INCHES ... CALUMET COUNTY
KEWAUNEE ... 1.9 INCHES ... KEWAUNEE COUNTY
ASHWAUBENON ... 1.0 INCH ... BROWN COUNTY
COLOMA ... 1.0 INCH ... WAUSHARA COUNTY