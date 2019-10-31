How much did you get? Oct. 31 snowfall totals

Mother Nature chose trick over treat this Halloween. Several inches of slushy snow blanketed the ground ahead of trick or treating.

It's the second time we've experienced measurable snowfall in this last week of October.

The National Weather Service has released preliminary snowfall totals for Oct. 31. These totals are gathered and reported by trained spotters and observers.

Remember: These reports are preliminary and subject change.

MANITOWOC ... 3.7 INCHES ... MANITOWOC COUNTY

OSHKOSH ... 3.0 INCHES ... WINNEBAGO COUNTY

APPLETON ... 2.7 INCHES ... OUTAGAMIE COUNTY

SHIOCTON ... 2.5 INCHES ... OUTAGAMIE COUNTY

ABRAMS ... 2.1 INCHES ... OCONTO COUNTY

NEW HOLSTEIN ... 2.0 INCHES ... CALUMET COUNTY

KEWAUNEE ... 1.9 INCHES ... KEWAUNEE COUNTY

ASHWAUBENON ... 1.0 INCH ... BROWN COUNTY

COLOMA ... 1.0 INCH ... WAUSHARA COUNTY