How much did you get? Oct. 29 snowfall totals

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) - Talk about a perfect year to dress up as Frozen's Elsa, Anna or Olaf for Halloween. A pre-Halloween winter weather system dumped several inches of snow on parts of Northeast Wisconsin.
The National Weather Service is reporting preliminary snowfall totals from trained spotters and observers. Remember, these numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
NEENAH ... 4.1 INCHES ... WINNEBAGO COUNTY
ASHWABUENON ... 3.4 INCHES ... BROWN COUNTY
APPLETON ... 3.1 INCHES ... OUTAGAMIE COUNTY
SHIOCTON ... 2.0 INCHES ... OUTAGAMIE COUNTY
CLINTONVILLE ... 1.3 INCHES ... WAUPACA COUNTY
SEYMOUR ... 1.1 INCHES ... OUTAGAMIE COUNTY
MANAWA ... 1.0 INCH ... WAUPACA COUNTY