How much did you get? Oct. 29 snowfall totals

Talk about a perfect year to dress up as Frozen's Elsa, Anna or Olaf for Halloween. A pre-Halloween winter weather system dumped several inches of snow on parts of Northeast Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service is reporting preliminary snowfall totals from trained spotters and observers. Remember, these numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

NEENAH ... 4.1 INCHES ... WINNEBAGO COUNTY

ASHWABUENON ... 3.4 INCHES ... BROWN COUNTY

APPLETON ... 3.1 INCHES ... OUTAGAMIE COUNTY

SHIOCTON ... 2.0 INCHES ... OUTAGAMIE COUNTY

CLINTONVILLE ... 1.3 INCHES ... WAUPACA COUNTY

SEYMOUR ... 1.1 INCHES ... OUTAGAMIE COUNTY

MANAWA ... 1.0 INCH ... WAUPACA COUNTY

