How much did you get? Nov. 6 snowfall totals

It was late, but was it worth the wait? Snow started falling during the Wednesday morning drive and piled up quickly.

The National Weather Service has released Nov. 6 snowfall totals as recorded by trained spotters and observers.

These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

TWO RIVERS ... 4.2 INCHES ... MANITOWOC COUNTY (new figure)

KAUKAUNA ... 3.8 INCHES ... OUTAGAMIE COUNTY

WRIGHTSTOWN ... 3.7 INCHES ... BROWN COUNTY

APPLETON ... 3.5 INCHES ... OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (new figure)

MANITOWOC ... 3.5 INCHES ... MANITOWOC COUNTY

RANDOM LAKE ... 3.5 INCHES ... SHEBOYGAN COUNTY

OSHKOSH ... 3.0 INCHES ... WINNEBAGO COUNTY

RIPON ... 3.0 INCHES ... FOND DU LAC COUNTY

ST. NAZIANZ ... 3.0 INCHES ... MANITOWOC COUNTY

BEAVER DAM ... 2.9 INCHES ... DODGE COUNTY

ASHWAUBENON ... 2.6 INCHES ... BROWN COUNTY

DE PERE ... 2.5 INCHES ... BROWN COUNTY

SCANDINAVIA ... 2.4 INCHES ... WAUPACA COUNTY

GREEN BAY ... 2.3 INCHES ... BROWN COUNTY

SHEBOYGAN ... 2.0 INCHES ... SHEBOYGAN COUNTY

HORICON ... 1.9 INCHES ... DODGE COUNTY

NEENAH ... 1.9 INCHES ... WINNEBAGO COUNTY

MARKESAN ... 1.5 INCHES ... GREEN LAKE COUNTY

LITTLE CHUTE ... 1.4 INCHES ... OUTAGAMIE COUNTY