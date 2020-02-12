House passes bill to establish women’s history museum

The House of Representatives has voted in favor of building a women’s history museum in Washington D.C.

The House of Representatives voted to build a women's history museum on the National Mall. (Source: CNN)

H.R. 1980, the Smithsonian Women’s History Museum Act passed 374 to 37 on Tuesday. Besides creating a women’s history museum, the bill would establish a council that would make recommendations for its design, planning and construction.

“This is about giving women, all women, our rightful place in history,” Representative Carolyn Maloney said.

The bill will now head to the Senate for approval.

The National Women’s History Museum is an American history organization and currently offers an online museum with plans to establish a museum at Washington’s National Mall.

“We’ve long recognized the urgency of building a museum in Washington, D.C. focused on women’s history, and we’re thrilled to see our lawmakers affirming this critical need," the organization said in a statement .

The National Women’s History Museum was founded in 1996 and has served as the largest online cultural institution dedicated to United States women’s history, according to the organization’s website .

