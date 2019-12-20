House asks for documents in Epstein probe from DOJ

House Democrats are asking for documents from federal prosecutors and Florida law enforcement officials as part of a probe into how financier Jeffrey Epstein received a secret plea deal more than a decade ago after he was accused of molesting underage girls.

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Friday sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General William Barr, asking for all emails about the plea deal and how victims should have been notified.

Epstein killed himself in his New York City jail cell in August after federal agents arrested him on new sex trafficking charges.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.