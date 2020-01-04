House a 'total loss' after fire in Door County Saturday night.

Two people escaped injury after a house fire in Door County Saturday night.

Southern Door Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Chuck Cihlar said his crews responded to a house fire on the 600 block of Lower Lasalle Road in Algoma around 9:16 p.m.

Cihlar said two people were inside the home when the fire happened, but were able to get out safely and go to a neighbors house.

Cihlar said the house was 'engulfed' when firefighters got to the scene.

Within two hours, crews were able to put the fire out. Cihlar says the home is a 'total loss.'

As of 11:30 p.m. crews are still on scene putting out hot spots.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire including Sturgeon Bay and Algoma.

Fire investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.