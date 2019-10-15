Hotel Northland recognized for historic restoration

Less than a year after its grand reopening, Green Bay's Historic Hotel Northland received a prestigious Historic Restoration Award from the Wisconsin Historical Society.

The board of curators selected Hotel Northland because of the meticulous work to restore woodwork, tile floors and other aspects of the hotel from their original 1924 design.

Officials with the hotel and the City of Green Bay say the work done to restore the hotel is especially appreciated by people in the community with a connection to the building.

"There's a real sense of ownership in this community for the Hotel Northland, and I hear those same stories almost on a daily basis. People come in here and talk about how they had their high school proms here or their mothers or fathers worked here," Mayor Eric Genrich said.

Genrich thanked everyone involved in the planning and contracting to restore the hotel, including his predecessor, Jim Schmitt.