Hotel Northland debuts lower level event space 'The Alley'

Action 2 News reported Hotel Northland’s opening to the public last month on Valentine's Day, but the hotel wasn't completely done then. It had one more private event space to finish, and on Thursday, the hotel’s underground event space 'The Alley,' was booked for its first ever event.

The bowling lanes at 'The Alley' inside Hotel Northland's lower level

“Thursday marks yet another milestone in the life of the new Hotel Northland, today we open 'The Alley,' it's our multi-function room in the lower level of the hotel," said John Williams, General Manager of Hotel Northland.

'The Alley' made its debut during a Greater Green Bay Chamber Current Young Professionals event, called ‘After 5.’

"With Current Young Professionals, we do 'After 5' every single month. We find a place that we want to partner with and they host us, we bring people and it's really just a networking event for young professionals but also just to learn about the community and great things like ‘The Alley,’" said Mallory Nash, Program Manager for Greater Green Bay Chamber Current Young Professionals.

'The Alley' features two bowling lanes, a shuffle board table, pool table and a private bar.

"It's unlike anything else in Green Bay, we have a permanent bar down here, we have full food service so whatever you like we can prepare and serve to your guests,” said Williams. “It's just a cool space."

Before the renovation Williams believes the space was a dilapidated basement that sat vacant for years. Now, the renewed space can accommodate events with more than 150 people.

"You know the hotel was in tough shape when it closed many years ago, and sat dormant for 10 or 11 years,” Williams adds. “It's been totally revitalized, everything down here is brand new and shiny and clean and it's just wonderful."

"It's incredible,” said Nash. “It looks really great, I think that it will be a space that the community obviously wants to take part in."

Williams says the completion of 'The Alley' is the 'cherry on top' of the decade long, $50 million Hotel Northland renovation.

"It really is the cherry on top,” says Williams. “This was always intended to open after the hotel was finished. We always planned on having this open sometime just about now and we made that day today."

