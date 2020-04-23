Hospitals cheer release of COVID-19 patients

Hospitals in Green Bay and Appleton had some uplifting moments during the battle with COVID-19.

Team members at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton cheered on 79-year-old Keith as he was discharged from the hospital Thursday.

ThedaCare says Keith spent more than two weeks in the hospital.

They're happy to see him doing so well.

Another COVID-19 patient in Green Bay was sent home from the hospital Thursday. Sixty-four-year-old Roberto was cheered on with applause as he was wheeled through the halls of HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center.

He spent the last 7 days in the hospital with the coronavirus.

He says he's grateful for the care he received.