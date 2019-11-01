Hortonville students to collect donations for late classmate's memorial fund

Hortonville students will honor a late classmate Friday during the football playoff game.

Collin Krivoshein, 17, passed away Oct. 28, after a crash on Highway 15 in the town of Ellington.

As Action 2 News first reported Tuesday, Collin was an active student in the school and always ready to volunteer. "Overall, Collin is the type of kid we all hope to have someday," said Principal Tom Ellenbecker.

The Hortonville High School Dance Team posted on Facebook that they will be collecting donations for the Collin Krivoshein Memorial Fund at the football game. They'll accept cash and checks at the table outside the stadium before the game and at concession stands during the game.

Hortonville hosts Kaukauna at 7 p.m. for a DII playoff game.

Collin's teammates set up the Collin Krivoshein Memorial Fund at Wolf River Community Bank. Checks and cash can be dropped off or mailed to any Wolf River Community Bank location.

The Football Booster Club will also raise funds for Collin's family by selling t-shirts and rally towels.

Collin played tight end and linebacker for the Hortonville Polar Bears. The senior wore #82.