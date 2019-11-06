Hortonville middle schooler accused of sending gun photo in Playstation 4 chat

A Hortonville middle school student is accused of sending a picture of a gun to other students in a Playstation 4 party chart, according to the district administrator.

A statement sent home to Hortonville families said the student had been identified and was being interviewed by law enforcement and school officials.

The district was alerted to the incident Wednesday morning.

"Parents, we need your help in monitoring student usage of texting, online gaming, and social media communication. Many incidents like this occur in the evening hours. Please talk to your children about proper communication and the importance of safe communication with technology," reads a statement from District Administrator Todd Timm.

No additional information was released.