Hortonville man arrested on meth, OWI and fleeing charges after chase

A Hortonville man has been arrested on multiple charges after a high speed chase in the Fox Valley.

The suspect was identified as Payton Meloy, 28. He's been booked in the Outagamie County Jail on charges of fleeing, recklessly endangering safety, possession of meth, OWI and a probation violation.

On March 16, at about 9:30 p.m., Fox Valley Metro Police spotted a vehicle traveling over 100 mph on S. Washington Street at E. Kennedy Avenue. That's a 25 mph zone.

Police attempted to pull the vehicle over, but Meloy took off north on Washington Street. Meloy's vehicle crossed the bridge into Little Chute at about 108 mph, police say. He passed other vehicles and drove on the wrong side of the road.

Eventually, Meloy failed to negotiate a T-intersection at Madison Street and W. North Avenue. His vehicle went off the road and crashed into a garage.

Meloy was arrested and remains in custody at the Outagamie County Jail.