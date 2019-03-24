Hope for gubernatorial pardons renewed in Wisconsin

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has received more than 1,000 letters, phone calls and emails about his plans to revive issuing pardons.

Evers has yet to re-establish the pardons board, which disbanded under his predecessor Republican Gov. Scott Walker.

Wisconsin is among the majority of states where governors have the power to issue pardons. Evers sees it as one tool in a broader effort to change the criminal justice system.

Elandis Peete wrote the Democrat this year seeking a pardon. Peete served two years in prison when he was 18 for a felony drug charge. Now at age 41, he says the record is holding him back.

Peete says: "Everybody needs a second chance."

Before Walker, both Republican and Democratic governors issued hundreds of pardons over their terms.

