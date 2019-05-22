Honoring classmates killed in Vietnam

Editor's note: Due to a technical problem at 4 P.M., Jeff's report will air in its entirety tonight on Action 2 News at 10

It was an emotional day at Preble High School in Green Bay as former Preble graduates, killed in action during the Vietnam War, are honored.

During a span of four years, from 1964 through 1967, seven young men graduated from Preble, went to Vietnam and never returned home.

"They were friends. Preble was a smaller school back then, and everybody got along, and everybody was friends. A lot of them were neighbors," says Jim Coisman, a 1967 Preble graduate.

Two years ago, during the Class of '67's 50th high school reunion, Coisman spearheaded an idea to honor the classmates who gave their life for their country.

"This has been an obsession for two years, put a lot of effort into it, and I'm proud of it," says Coisman fighting back tears.

From today forward, a granite plaque will hang in the school library with the name of each graduate killed in combat:

Joseph Begotka

James Blavat

William Deuster Jr.

Steven Rance

Michael Unsin

Joseph VanDeHei

Dan Van Erem

Attending the ceremony were family members of those lost 50 years ago.

"Yeah, I took it hard. In fact, I still remember the day it happened. I got the call, my teacher came and told me, and I smashed a locker with my fist. Hardly a day goes by that I don't think about him," says Jerry VanDeHei, whose brother Joe was killed in Vietnam.

"He was the youngest one, he was our little brother. Very, very hard, terrible on my mother and father, and my father was very bitter because one of his best friends said they would go down and sign up together and his friend never showed up," recalls Shirley Hyer, whose brother Dan Van Erem was killed in Vietnam.

All these years later, their loss remains painful.

The honor for their loved one, though, is deeply appreciated.

"And there's so many memorials all over town that his name is out there and I just think it's great," said VanDeHei.