Hong Kong police enter campus held by protesters

A policeman in riot gear detains a protester outside of Hong Kong Polytechnic University as police storm the campus in Hong Kong, early Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. Fiery explosions were seen early Monday as Hong Kong police stormed into a university held by protesters after an all-night standoff. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) (Source: Kin Cheung)
Updated: Sun 4:31 PM, Nov 17, 2019

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police have stormed into a university campus held by protesters after an all-night standoff.

Fiery explosions could be seen inside as riot officers entered before dawn Monday.

Police had fired repeated barrages of tear gas and water cannon at protesters outside the campus since before midnight.

Anti-government protesters had barricaded themselves inside Hong Kong Polytechnic University for days, fighting back with gasoline bombs and bows and arrows.
