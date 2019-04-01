Homicide charges filed against man accused in Manitowoc murders

An Appleton man has been charged with two counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide for the murders of a father and daughter in Manitowoc.

Charges were filed against Karl M. Hess on April 1. Action 2 News is working to obtain a criminal complaint and will update this developing story.

Hess, 35, is accused of shooting and killing Richard Miller, 51, and his daughter Jocelyn, 19, last September.

At a bail hearing last week, the prosecution said the crimes were premeditated. The district attorney says Hess shot and killed Richard Miller with the intent of stealing the 51-year-old man's money. Hess then went into Jocelyn Miller's room and shot the 19-year-old, according to the district attorney.

"He chose to enter that room and at that point she was hiding. But, he could hear her crying and saying, no. But he chose, instead of leaving her, he told her to be quiet and fired the gun one time," said District Attorney Jacalyn LeBre.

The Millers were found shot to death in a home at 3709 Dale St. on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. Police were called to the home at about 10:30 a.m. that day. Investigators believe the crimes were committed on the night of Friday, Sept. 7, but weren't discovered or reported until 48 hours later. Friends were concerned when they hadn't heard from Jocelyn, who was known to be active on social media.

Police recently released video of a person of interest who was seen in the area on the night of the murders. Police said the video was key to helping them identify a suspect.