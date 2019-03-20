Homeowners looking for volunteers to help clear out flooded basements

Some Green Bay homeowners are finding themselves essentially homeless after the recent flooding.

Many were spending the past few days clearing out their homes, hoping to get that "Condemned" sign removed as soon as possible, but it hasn’t been easy.

“You never think of yourself as being a victim, but Mother Nature can be nice and it can be cruel,” said Michael Jensen.

The retired fire investigator is finding himself on the other side of a natural disaster.

“I need a lot of help and prayers and money. I’m retired. It’s just hard,” said Jensen.

Jensen and his wife were evacuated last week and have been staying at the shelter set up by the American Red Cross at Preble High School. It was used because students have been on spring break but will close Thursday at noon.

“We work with both the client to figure out their particular needs, and also agencies such as the city, the county, other NGOs or nonprofits to make sure someone has that next step for a little more sustained and reliable housing situation,” said Justin Kern, communications officer with the American Red Cross of Wisconsin.

Jensen is getting help when it comes to temporary housing, but he is also trying to get his home off the condemned list.

“I want to get back in this house,” said Jensen. “My wife can't see and she can barely hear.”

However, cleaning out his basement is a tough job that he can’t do himself. His neighbors, Pat John and her husband, tried to help.

“I knew we needed help. I was calling calling calling every organization I could think of…and I couldn’t get anything,” said John.

John said they needed volunteers to help clean out the basement so that contractors could get inside to restore power and gas services, but the phone calls she made to more than a dozen organizations just led to another phone call.

“Mostly pushed off to next person,” said John.

Thanks to neighbors and a few volunteers through word of mouth, Jensen’s home has been cleared of debris.

“Helping move debris out of basements, all their belongings, pumping out basements and removing carpet,” said Evan Vandenelzen, owner of Van’s Lawn and Snow Care. “It’s hard to see, and I am just trying to give a helping hand out and keep going.”

Jensen even had strangers stopping by to help out, whether it be physical labor or financial help.

“Thank God for a lot of things, strangers giving me money. Just walking up to me, I don’t even know who they are,” said Jensen. “All I can say is there are a lot of good people, people helping those who don’t have names, I don’t even have thank you cards to thank everyone.”

Neighbor Peggy Seefeldt said she stopped by to help out a friend.

“I saw what was going on in my neighborhood and I was stricken by it,” said Seefeldt.

These volunteers helping Jensen did so on their own accord, but john said there should be an easier way to get volunteers paired up with victims instead of using word of mouth.

“We have a lot of good people in the community willing to help, but nobody knows where to go or what to do so if we do that, we will be accomplishing a lot,” said John. “Our goal is to get a number for both victims and volunteers to come together, somebody they can call to get them together, this is not the only home in the situation.”

Hoping to get more answers, John contacted Action 2 News. While making phone calls, we didn’t find just one number for either but were told organizations are working together behind the scenes.

Brown County’s Emergency Management put in a request for volunteers but I'm still waiting for specific details.

United Way told Action 2 News it will contact Jensen directly.

When it comes to temporary housing, the American Red Cross said it is working with the Salvation Army to help flood victims.

“We're open to finding out ways to get better and we'll do that, we do a postmortem, and work on input we have based on clients and our own volunteers experiences to try to make every disaster as smooth as possible,” said Kern.

John said she hopes this becomes easier for homeowners in the future.

“This shouldn’t have happened. This should have been in place a lot of years ago,” said John. “We need to get this taking care of and have it there for any future disasters that happen. I’m sure it won’t be the last.”

In the meantime, Evan Vandenelzen said he is willing to coordinate volunteers if they would like to help out over the next few days. He can be reached at (920) 489-5310. He has been going home-to-home helping people out, free of charge.

“Probably about 15 homes I've been at so far,” said Vandenelzen. “See if I can get people to help volunteer with me, to keep going.”

