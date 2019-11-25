Homelessness on the rise in Marinette County

Homelessness is on the rise in the Marinette area, according to Saint Vincent De Paul Society/The St. Joseph Conference.

The organization said there's a new group of people in need, called the working poor which are people working paycheck to paycheck in need of affordable housing.

Over the last year, some major employers in the Marinette area like Shopko and Younkers closed and left dozens of people out of work.

“We have a lot of people who have never been in this situation before, and we have families where both are working and they still cannot cover their rent, so eviction notices happen,” said Jeanne Harper, Secretary for the St. Joseph Conference.

In the last fiscal year, the St. Joseph Conference with the St. Vincent De Paul Marientte District helped 65 families or 150 individuals.

Taking a look at the need, the organization says the area could use more affordable housing.

“Affordable housing is number one, and next is affordable transportation, and more reliable transportation, and the third is safe childcare so those are the top three issues, the people that we serve that's what they're facing,” said Harper.

Harper said they've been helping people who never needed support before and they don't see things getting any better.

“Sometimes you feel like your hands are tied, people just need to realize that we do have a problem in this area, and with their generosity in helping us, we can help others,” said Christine Pecard, Volunteer for the Society of St. Vincent De Paul.

The groups looking to help this issue are hoping the state will pass a series of eight bills designed to help homeless people. Funding would be for things like grants for housing costs and help emergency shelters pay for support to help those people find permanent housing.

As we've reported, the assembly passed bills to approve funding but they're stalled in the state senate.