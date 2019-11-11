Homeless man found dead in Oshkosh ditch

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man found near an on-ramp to Interstate 41.

Authorities were sent to an area near the 9th Street ramp to southbound Interstate 41, also near Washburn Ave., at about quarter after 3 Saturday afternoon.

The man was found dead in the ditch line area.

He's identified only as a 36-year-old man. The sheriff's office says he was homeless. His name isn't being made public at this time.

They're investigating the circumstances of his death.

 