Green Bay Police are investigating a drive-by shooting on the city's east side.

At 6:20 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of St George St for the report of gunshots.

A home in the neighborhood had damage from gunfire, police say.

There are no reports of injury.

Police do not believe that this is a random shooting.

If you have information, call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3208.