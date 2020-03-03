Home featured in upcoming Spring Showcase built specifically for Green Bay man's needs

A home built specifically for a Green Bay man who has a disability will be part of the upcoming Brown County Home Builders Association's Spring Showcase.

We sat down with Joe Trawitzki, who is beyond grateful for his new home, as finishing touches are added before this weekend's event.

"Peace of mind is an understatement," says Trawitzki.

Joe lives with a very rare disorder called Acromegaly, where your body produces too much growth hormone leading to severe arthritis.

The condition is progressive, and there is no cure.

"You think about I need a grab bar here, I need one here, how's it going to work down the road, all those things really, really came together nicely," adds Trawitzki.

Perhaps the most stunning feature in his new home built for his disability is the kitchen island.

"Turn the sink on and you can watch it - that will actually lower down six inches to the universal height for anybody in a wheelchair. And that way, in 20 years if Joe ends up in a wheelchair, we don't have to change the island There's eight actuators underneath here that raise and lower hydraulically for the weight of the granite and everything on there, so if you have a full sink, that's all factored in," says Pat Drury of Drury Designs, Inc.

Home builder Pat Drury, with assistance from Options for Independent Living, did all the design work for Trawitzki's home - from the kitchen, to the bedroom and bathroom, to his man cave and three-story elevator.

"Everything we're designing right now is so people don't have to leave their home, how many of us my age, my parents got sick, lost both of them now, but at the end they couldn't get in their house, so if you design them right away so they don't have to leave, that's what we're doing," says Drury.

As a showcase home, Trawitzki hopes his home offers inspiration and hope to others with disabilities.

If you'd like more information about this weekend's Spring Showcase, click here .