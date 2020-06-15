"Home Base" program hopes to destigmatize issues homeless kids, teens face

WBAY first told you last week about the transition of the Fox Valley Boys and Girls Club organization for the Homeless and Runaway Youth last week - now, we're getting a better look at what's to come.

Leaders with the newly named "Home Base" program say the change comes in hopes that it will destigmatize the issues the teens and kids are facing.

They say a move to the newly expanded Menasha Boys and Girls Club gives them more space to meet with their members in what they hope is a safe and welcoming environment.

"Every kid has the same capacity to meet all of their abilities with the right support, and it only takes one adult to help that kid get that far and we hope that we can be that adult for them," says Katie Van Groll, the Director of Home Base.

Van Groll says the group also goes out into the community to meet with their members.

She adds a lot of the members are referred by schools who also point students toward the club with questions or concerns.