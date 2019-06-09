Hollywood TV director returns to alma mater for commencement speech

You may know her from being a Hollywood television director, but 54 years ago Lee Chemel was part of Lawrence University's graduating class.

Sunday morning she was back talking to current graduates about the next chapter in their lives.

"I started way back in '83 some people won't remember it but the shows that were really great for me anyway were like Murphy Brown," Chemel said. "That was my first Emmy nomination."

During her commencement speech she talked to them about failure and fear.

Something Chemel said motivated her to become the famous TV director she is today.

"Your path doesn't have to be this straight thing because you don't know what's going to happen," said Chemel.

She called her path in life squiggly saying she worked in many different fields before landing a director position.

"Don't worry about getting it right away," said Chemel. "You know, explore things, try things. If you don't like it go somewhere else."

Chemel directed shows like Gilmore Girls, The Bernie Mac Show and Murphy Brown.

She hopes if the graduates took away only one thing from her it's trust the process.