Holiday travel warning: Watch where you charge your phone

There is a new Consumer First Alert ahead of the holiday travel season.

The new warning is about hackers stealing your information when you charge your phone in public places.

It’s called ‘juice jacking.’

It can happen as you’re out in public and you want to plug in to a public charging station. Hackers could steal your information when you plug in.

The USB charging stations are popular in airports and malls, but the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office is warning that it has recently caught hackers with equipment.

“When that plug goes in, if the malware has been loaded onto a module that's connected on the other end of that USB cable, it loads itself onto the phone and can monitor the phone in real time, download information from the phone, sometimes clone the phone completely and you don't even have to be using it,” said Luke Sisak, Deputy District Attorney of Cyber Crimes.

To protect yourself against juice jacking you will want to avoid public USB charging and instead use an AC power outlet or use a portable charger.

The good news is there are new efforts in Wisconsin to protect your personal information. The newly formed Data Privacy and Security Advisory Committee held its first public comment session in Green Bay.

“We see companies, that when they get compromised, they offer one year of credit monitoring. I think that's a joke. Once people, these scammers, have their data, they have it for their lifetime,” said Curt Esser, from Esser Consulting LLC.

Wisconsin's data breach laws haven't changed in ten years. The committee is traveling the state to get more input.

“It's not a single answer, but we should be able to be doing better than what we're doing right now, we are ten years behind with our data and privacy breach laws, said Lara Sutherlin, Administrator of Trade and Consumer Protection.

Next summer it will issue a report with ideas for changes to Wisconsin's data privacy laws.

If you'd like to comment you can email: datcpdataadvisory@wisconsin.gov

Also, consumer experts are warning to watch for fraud during this Medicare open enrollment period. Someone calling claiming to be from Medicare may tell you they need your Medicare number, billing information or any personal details to confirm coverage, or threatening that you'll lose coverage. They may also ask for payment or tell you that you are due a refund. This is a scam. Hang up.

